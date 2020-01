Human remains found in Ohio

JACKSON, Ohio– Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with investigators of Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier are currently at a site on CH & D Road, near Jackson, investigating the discovery of human remains.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 11:24 a.m. Saturday morning from a father stating that his children discovered what they believed were human bones.

The remains will be sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton, and then to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) for DNA analysis to discover the identity, collection of additional evidence and a cause of death.

“At this time, Investigators remain on the scene collecting any evidence that may assist in the determination of how the remains came to be at the location and what may have contributed to the death of the individual,” Frazier said. “No other information will be released on this case until the DNA collected matches an identity and we will not be speculating on any possible identities,” Frazier added.

Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller, at the request of Sheriff Frazier has closed a portion of CH and D Road from Dixon Run Road to Erwin Road for this investigation. “I am requesting that onlookers stay away from this area while the investigation is taking place,” Sheriff Frazier said.