Hundreds of children on the Salvation Army Angel Tree still need sponsors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The pandemic is taking a heavy toll on charities that help children during Christmas. The Salvation Army of Charleston has more than 300 children on the Angel Tree that still need to be sponsored.

Major Lori Gilliam surveys the numerous “angels” still looking for sponsors.

“I went through and fine-tooth combed all of the Angels that have been adopted,” explained Major Lori Gilliam. What she found was discouraging.

“I’m running out of time,” she said.

With requests for help up by 30%, the number of sponsors coming forward to help has decreased.

“It is a little daunting when you are looking around and this is just some of them,” she said. “They are not all out because I can’t fit them all on the table or on the tree.”

She said in previous years churches and businesses would adopt fifty or more angels at a time. But this year for the most part that isn’t happening.

On average a child’s wish list will cost from $50 to $75 to complete. The deadline to have all of the children sponsored and the gifts returned to the Salvation Army is December 11.

“It is definitely a faith thing for me at this point, hoping that someone will come and adopt some more angels,” Gilliam said.

If you aren’t comfortable going into the Charleston Town Center Mall or to a Walmart to pick up a child’s wish list, you can reach out by email to get a list virtually. You can also make arrangements to get one curbside at the Salvation Army headquarters.

To sponsor a child call 304-343-4548 ex 50208. You can also email lori.gilliam@uss.salvationarmy.org to request a child to sponsor.