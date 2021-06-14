Hundreds show up in Charleston for the ‘Moral March on Manchin’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A group of West Virginians are trying to send a message to Senator Joe Manchin about his stance on a variety of issues.

That group held a rally in downtown Charleston Monday evening to get their point across. The organizers of the rally was the Poor People’s Campaign. After numerous people spoke, the crowd then marched to Senator Joe Manchin’s office, all in hopes that their voices will be heard.

“From the hood to the holler coming together across all of these lines that have historically been divided this nation but are saying ‘it doesn’t have to be this way, this isn’t as good as it gets,” said Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, the Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign.

They were calling on the West Virginia Senator to change his views on issues like raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and supporting the ‘For the People Act.‘ Some people who attended the rally say Manchin isn’t supporting what is good for West Virginia.

Princeton resident, Richard Rose, says “When it’s not his time to speak up he speaks super big about all of these issues, but when it’s finally his time like right now to stand up for what he believes in and what we believe in as West Virginian’s he refuses to do so and I think that’s ridiculous honestly.”

We reached out to Senator Manchin’s office for a statement about today’s rally, and a spokesperson says, “Senator Manchin is in Washington because the Senate is in session. His staff is at the march to listen to these important voices and relay their concerns to him.”

Event organizers say events like today’s give a voice to the poor and low-income people in the state. “We’re going to demand to make sure our agenda is heard, we’re going to say that we need living wages, and that’s across race, that’s across geography and that when we lift from the bottom, we have a saying that everybody can rise,” added Theoharis.

The poor people’s campaign says that more than 700 thousand West Virginians live in the low-income threshold.

