Hundreds turn out to pet drive to honor Officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some generous donors are making sure animals in our region have a Merry Christmas, while also supporting a fallen hero.

Fifteen thousand dollars worth of pet care items were donated by greater good charities and Chewy to honor fallen Patrolman Cassie Johnson. All to help out people in need, so close to the holidays.

While people received food and other items for their furry friends, donations were also being collected for former humane officer Cassie Johnson’s family.

We came to support officer Johnson and her cause. We appreciate everything she has done for the community and its great that we can still continue to encourage her and support her even though she’s gone.” Regina Jackson

Gone, but not forgotten. As the community comes together to support one of officer Johnson’s greatest causes.

This is the best Christmas miracle ever. I mean we got cars lined up around the block, and just knowing that these animals are going to be fed on Christmas day and Christmas morning means the world to me.” Khrista Messinger, Humane Officer

