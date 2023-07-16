CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds are without power due to a tree downing power lines and utility poles on Charleston’s West Side, according to dispatchers and Appalachian Power (AEP).

Dispatchers said a tree fell and brought down “live” lines onto a car at the intersection of Market Drive and Crescent Road around 12:30 p.m.

No one was injured, and the car was able to drive away from the scene, according to dispatchers.

AEP crews work to restore power on Charleston’s West Side (Courtesy AEP) AEP crews work to restore power on Charleston’s West Side (Courtesy AEP)

AEP, Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

The estimated restoration time is 8:00 p.m. However, an AEP spokesperson said it could be longer due to multiple utility poles down.