Hunger Walk in Barboursville is getting bigger every year

Barboursville,WV (WOWK) – On a day when the weather wasn’t perfect, a group of people were out walking the streets of Barboursville on Sunday Morning.

But the walk was more about supporting a needy cause than about getting some daily exercise.

Residents in the Cabell County area were dusting of their running shoes to support the the 5th Annual Barboursville Hunger Walk.

“This is a great event for people who are hungry or could potentially be hungry,” said Patty Dickey, Barboursville Hunger Walk participant.

The annual walk raises money for people and families dealing with food insecurity

At the event participants can register for a one mile walk or a three mile one to support hungry families, and one person 13 news talked to said she was planning on going the distance.

“Oh yes, I walk five miles a day in my neighborhood,” said Barbara Hale.

She also said this is her first time taking part in the walk, but she plans on making it an annual thing going forward.

“Oh definitely, and if I don’t walk I will definitely give money to it”.

Registration proceeds from the event go to worldwide and local food assistance organizations, such as Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization (ECCHO), Facing Hunger Food Bank, Church World Service Global Hunger Ministries, and the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach, who offers free community meals every month.

“Just participating in the Barboursville community dinners we average 80-120 people every month, so to me that is quite large,” said Dickey.

Allen Diamond, who was one of the organizers of the event for Barboursville First United Church said, “so many people in this county alone need help with food like the elderly. Some of them are choosing between medicine and food”.

The annual event is sponsored by the greater Barboursville Community Outreach, Barboursville First United Church, Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Christ the King Lutheran Church , and Steele Memorial United Methodist Church.

Jeanette Rowsey of the Barboursville Community Outreach said every year their goal is to raise as much money as they can.

Rowsey more than 50 people attended the event this year and last year they raised more than 1,500 dollars.

