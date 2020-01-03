Hunting season end dates for different game in different states

by: Cassidy Wood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – We are nearing the end of hunting season for many different types of game.

Each state has different laws and dates on when it is legal to hunt.

This video breaks down the hunting season end dates in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia for several different animals.

You can also log on to your state’s Department of Natural Resources website to find a more detailed list, along with the hunting laws. Links to those websites are posted below:

Kentucky: https://fw.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Ohio: http://wildlife.ohiodnr.gov/huntingandtrappingregulations

West Virginia: https://www.wvdnr.gov/hunting/hunting.shtm

