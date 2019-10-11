Huntington celebrates annual fire parade

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington residents lined up and down 4th Avenue Thursday night for the 66th Annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade.

This year’s theme of the parade was, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan, and Practice Your Escape.”

It is meant to promote the importance of developing and practicing a home fire escape plan.

The parade started at 7 PM on 12th Street and proceeded west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street.

Families at the event said they enjoyed watching the fire trucks and the people who participated in the parade, but most of all the kids enjoyed collecting candy from the participants who were throwing it into the crowd.

“We just wanted to come out and show our support to the local fire departments. Its always a good event they put on here. The kids love it . . . and above they enjoy all the free candy” said Sean Staples, Huntington resident.

The event was suppose to take place this past Monday, but it was rescheduled due to weather.

