Huntington church celebrates 150 years of ministry

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – on Sunday a local church in Cabell County celebrated 150 years of ministry, and it also received a special guest to commemorate the occasion.



The celebration at Huntington’s Trinity Episcopal Church was well attended by more than 100 community members and Bishop William Klusmeyer of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia.

Reverend Jim Morgan said the church has been able to last as long as it has because of community support and its history.



“There is a lot of great Huntingtons who have been part of this church. In fact. . . because of Collis P. Huntington this church exists, because his friends who came here with the railroad are the ones who started the church,” said Rev. Morgan.



Fun fact: Trinity’s first service was held on August 22, 1869 at the old Cabell County Courthouse in Barbsousville, WV before relocating.

