Huntington church holds active shooter drill just days after bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Businesses and places of worship are trying to avoid tragedy by learning how to address active shooter situations.

Christ Presbyterian in Huntington held an active shooter drill in wake of recent church shootings around the country. However, the timing of it happened to fall just days after the Kulture Hookah Bar shooting in Huntington.

“It seems like it’s so common now that its become a facet of our everyday lives unfortunately”, said former Huntington Police Sergeant Rob Stinnett.

This is something Christ Presbyterian Pastor John Minihan feels his parishioners need to learn to be truly prepared should they come face to face with an active shooter situation.

“Part of our responsibility at the church is not only guiding people and helping them spiritually, but protecting them as well and being shepherd to the flock”, explained Minihan.

The training began with showing active shooter scenarios from across the country, then led into some active exercises such as hiding under the pews and evacuating the building.

“At least folks would know what they can do to protect themselves, help others survive, and get through a violent incident”, according to Stinnett.

Pastor Minihan hopes the church will continue to conduct these exercises to the point where parishioners will know exactly what to do should the church face the unthinkable.