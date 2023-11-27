HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Monday night Huntington City Council voted to approve an ordinance to expand the private outdoor designated area or “PODA” to three new areas and also eliminate the seasonal restriction.

The approved expansion includes moving the PODA markers to include the Mountain Health Arena, Red Lobster, and Heritage Station areas.

The previous ordinance allowed alcoholic beverages to be purchased in special PODA cups inside participating businesses and taken on the go inside the designated area in downtown Huntington.

However, this also restricted the dates, times, and months people could participate to Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between the months of April and October.

This new amendment keeps the dates and times from the previous ordinance but allows businesses and patrons to participate year-round.

During the council meeting Monday night, some other concerns were brought up about other businesses allegedly feeling “left out” of the opportunity to be part of the expansion.

In response to this, Huntington City Council Chairwoman Holly Mount says since this is a new concept for the city, they’re taking their time to make sure everything is done right before they consider expanding again.

“I think we’re always looking at ways to improve our city but the PODA district, because it is such a new thing in our state, we have to be very careful how we do it and make sure we take into account public safety, public health, such as trash cans and trash receptacles, and then, police and public works,” Mount says after the meeting Monday night.

At this time, there are no plans to expand the PODA again, but Mount says it could be something to discuss in the future.