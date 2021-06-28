Huntington City Council Chairwoman resigns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)- Huntington City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Wheeler announced her resignation Monday night.

Wheeler is stepping down immediately because she is moving to a home outside her District 4 boundary.

Wheeler was elected to the City Council in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. The council voted her as chairwoman this past January.

The City Council has 30 days to select Wheeler’s replacement who will serve the remainder of her term which ends in December 2024.

Anyone wanting to be considered to fill the seat can pick up an application starting Tuesday in the Huntington City Clerk’s Office.