HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A group of volunteers gathered for the 8th year in a row to clean up trash and debris along the riverfront and the downtown area of Huntington Saturday morning.

At Harris Riverfront Park around 9 a.m., the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association was joined by many volunteers ready to pick up a grabber and garbage bags and get to work.

Starting at the park, volunteers made their way along the riverfront picking up any trash and any debris, then ventured into the downtown area to do the same.

For the past eight years, the event has been organized in remembrance of former volunteer Jeff Kovatch.

“He was instrumental in getting our group started. It’s been 8 years since his passing and each year we get out here in Jeff’s memory and clean things up,” volunteer Mark Connelly says, recalling the time he’d spent volunteering with his friend.

Once volunteers were finished, the crewmembers with the Huntington Parks and Recreation drove around picking up all the trash bags.