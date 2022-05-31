HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Chuck Norris will be holding a Meet & Greet at Huntington’s Toy & Comic Convention from June 4 to June 5.

Chuck Norris is a legendary martial artist and actor, appearing in movies and TV shows such as “Delta Force”, “The Expendables 2”, and “Walker Texas Ranger”.

The convention will also feature many other celebrity guests including Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, Pokémon voice actors, former Power Rangers, and many more!

The convention will run on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena.

Autographs, photo-ops, and general admission tickets are available on their website.

