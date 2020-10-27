Huntington held dry-run to prepare equipment for winter weather

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington held a dry run for removing snow and ice from city streets early this morning.

The Public Works Street Department checked and tested the plow trucks and salt spreaders to ensure they are in good operating condition for this winter. Officials mapped put certain areas to hit first when the snow comes — places such as near hospitals, schools, and hilly sections of the city.

Public Works Director Jim Insco says it’s vital to make sure the equipment is ready to go when it’s needed.

This gives us an opportunity to make sure all of our lights are working, that all of our hydraulic lines are working, that all the pony motors on our salt spreaders are working, the remote controls inside the truck that control the plows. So there’s many advantages today and we take it very serious Jim Insco, Huntington Public Works Director

Eight trucks are in the fleet are ready for the winter weather and the City of Huntington has 600 tons of salt on hand with an additional 1,200 tons available as back up. Insco also says there is plenty of liquid salt brine to treat roads to help with icy roads this season.

