HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Fire crews in Huntington battled a massive house fire that spread another home.

The fire was first reported just before 4:00 a.m. Friday morning in the 26-hundred block of 9th avenue.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller tells 13 News the home is believed to be abandoned. He says the flames caught the attic of a neighboring home on fire, but crews were able to put it out.

The neighboring home was under renovations and unoccupied. No injuries were reported.