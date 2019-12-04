Huntington lights Christmas tree in annual event live on WOWK-TV

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – A chilly wind couldn’t stop the Christmas spirit from filling the plaza outside the Big Sandy Superstore Arena as Huntington Mayor Steve Williams threw the switch to light the Huntington City Christmas tree.

Dancers from Bridget’s Dance Academy in Huntington provided some holiday cheer as they performed for a crowd of their parents and onlookers.

Mayor Williams threw the switch live during the StormTracker 13 forecast on 13 News and the 26 foot tree lit up the square to the cheers of the crowd.

The 2019 version of the tree lighting was greeted by 35 degree temperatures and 30 degree wind chills but no snow.

The event also serves as an invitation for people to come and participate in and watch the annual Christmas parade in Huntington which starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7.