Huntington man rushed to hospital after Sunday morning shooting

Huntington, W. Va. (WOWK) -An early morning shooting on Sunday has put a Huntington man in the hospital.

According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, a little after 1 AM Sunday morning police responded to a disturbance at the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.

One man was shot in the incident that orginally started out as a as verbal dispute between two acquaintances in the early morning hours.

One neighbor WOWK-13 News talked to says he and his wife were awaken to the sound of three gun shots and saw two men in the middle of the street afterwards.

Thirty-three year old Anthony Jared Kessick Jr, of Huntington, was shot and injured in the incident and transported to a nearby hospital by Cabell County EMS.

Chief Dial said at this time police are conducting an open investigation and there is no report of an arrest being made at this time.