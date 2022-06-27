HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Monday for participating in a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal substances in Huntington.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Scott Midkiff admitted that he was involved with a drug trafficking ring from Summer 2020 to July 2021.

Midkiff reportedly often obtained methamphetamine and fentanyl to distribute to customers in the Huntington area. He would also influence potential buyers to purchase from specific dealers in order to get a portion of the money, court documents state.

Investigators also reportedly seized 130 grams of fentanyl, 1.2 pounds of meth and $84,000 in cash at the time of his arrest.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force lead the investigation and were assisted by the Ohio Highway Patrol, the Kentucky State Police, and the FBI and DEA in Columbus.