HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, 20-year-old Ian Wyatt Justice, of Huntington, was arrested on March 16 when law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home on Charleston Avenue.

Inside the home, Huntington police and ATF agents allegedly found over 40 grams of fentanyl, three firearms, and equipment to prepare fentanyl for distribution, according to the Department of Justice.

Justice allegedly admitted that he was going to distribute the fentanyl and that he had been selling fentanyl in Huntington for several months.