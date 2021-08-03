Huntington murder suspect returns to face charges

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)- A man accused of killing a 94-year-old Huntington man two years ago has been extradited to West Virginia to face a first-degree murder charge.



Police arrested Seth Donald last July in Beverly Hills, California and he was extradited back to Huntington eight days ago.

Donald allegedly killed Maurice Sill at the Woodlands Retirement Community in June of 2019.

Police say the two men are related, but didn’t elaborate.

Donald has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.