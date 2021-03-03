Countdown to Tax Day
WATCH: Huntington officials, frontline workers speak on including flexible federal aid in stimulus

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, UMWA International District 17 Vice President Brian Lacey and front-line workers are teaming up to urge Congress to “go big” to quickly pass flexible federal aid for states, counties, cities and schools as part of the next stimulus plan.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday March 3, the group will discuss why federal aid to preserve essential public services, keep public service workers employed and provide support for struggling small businesses and working families is important. Some frontline workers will share their experiences of working amid the pandemic.

