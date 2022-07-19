HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Huntington on Monday.

Huntington Police say that they received a 911 call about a gunshot wound and responded to a restaurant on the 2500 block of 5th Ave. late Monday night.

They say that a man had been shot in the leg as he was walking east on 5th Ave. The victim could not tell police from which direction the gunshot was fired.

After the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, police say he became uncooperative with investigators.

Police say they were unable to determine the initial scene of the crime and that the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.