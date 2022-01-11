Huntington road still underwater; city officials work to fix the problem

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – After heavy rain came into the area over the weekend, most flooded areas have receded. However, high water is still plaguing Arlington Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia.

Flooding in this area is not a new challenge for neighbors. Many prepare for it whenever it rains, but now, these same residents want to know what’s being done to prevent it?

Sunday afternoon, the waters started to rise, and as the day ended, they started to recede except for one area. Arlington Boulevard near US-60 is well-known for flooding, however, when it does, It usually stays that way for awhile.



Arlington Boulevard in Huntington remains flooded Monday evening. Courtesy of Scott Caserta.

Representatives with the City of Huntington say they are well aware of the problem. According to the Huntington Stormwater Utility, flooding in this area isn’t caused by a single issue.

Increased development in the area, houses being located in the floodplain, and aging stormwater infrastructure have been the main problem areas they’ve been able to identify. This still begs the question: “What’s being done to fix it?”

In November of 2021, the utility received more than $200,000 from a U.S. Department of Transportation Block Grant to develop construction plans to improve drainage near Arlington Boulevard.

Once these plans are complete, the utility intends to apply for another Block Grant to begin work on the area in hopes of alleviating most of the flooding. An estimated date for when work will begin has not been released yet.

As of 8 p.m. Monday night, the road was still covered in water. Residents needing to get in and out of the area should plan to take another route until the water has receded.