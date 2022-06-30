HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is now taking steps to purchase Pullman Square.

The city’s Municipal Development Authority voted this evening, Thursday, June 30, to take partial ownership of Pullman Square. The city says this will not affect the tenants already located in the shopping center.

Officials say this has been a big part of the city for years and once this is finalized, it will give the city some control over how it’s developed. Mayor Steve Williams says this is the first time action like this has been taken in the state.

The city says they’re looking forward to what the future brings for the Huntington area.