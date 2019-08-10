Huntington treatment facility receives new playground

Huntington, W. Va. – (WOWK) A women’s treatment facility in Huntington which has helped scores of women and their children recently received a much-needed renovation.

Project Hope is a recovery facility for women with substance use disorder who have children and this week the organization unveiled its new playground and courtyard to its residents.

” I think it helps make this more than recovery- it makes it feel like home,” said Project Hope family navigator Amanda Hallman.

The project was funded through a $75,000 donation by the “The Health Plan” so the families could have a safe place to play with their children in their own backyard.



” I don’t know if there is enough words to tell you how grateful I lam for the donation from the Health Plan,” said Jessica Tackett, Project Director, Project Hope



Twelve families currently reside at Project Hope and they are enjoying their new playground but it is also being enjoyed by the families over at the city mission.



“But you do have to be one of those two entities to come and use the playground,” Hallman said.



If you would like to learn more about Project Hope, click here.