Flooding in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday, May 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Alexis Stewart)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington announced that it would waive building permit fees due to flood damage on Tuesday.

Mayor Steve Williams has authorized the waiver after many homes and commercial buildings were damaged by flooding on May 6.

Residents are still required to obtain a building permit. This ensures that repairs are done properly and use licensed contractors. Building permits can be obtained at City Hall.

To process a permit, the floodplain manager will need a copy of all of the work being done to the property after flood damage.

For more information, residents should call the Planning and Zoning Office at (304)-696-5540, or visit their website.