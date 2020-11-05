Huntington’s 2020 Christmas Parade of Lights canceled

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Christmas Parade of Lights is canceled in Downtown Huntington this year.

The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce says it made the decision after discussions with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The chamber also says it will cancel its annual holiday party.

“It was a difficult decision to cancel both of these events, as they are not only important events to our Chamber but also the entire Huntington region,” said Toney Stroud, an attorney with Encova Insurance who serves as the Chair of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber says they chose to announce the cancellation early because of the advanced preparation that goes into the event.

“Both of these events take a considerable amount of work and preparation in advance, so we thought it best to announce that we are canceling them prior to their usual dates in the month of December,” Stroud said. “Like everyone, it is our hope that everything will return to normal sooner than later and large public events like these will be able to occur again.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.