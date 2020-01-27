Huntington’s 23rd Ice Bowl has record turnout to fight hunger

Huntington, W.Va. (WOWK) According to Ice Bowl HQ the Ice Bowl is an event held in cities all across the nation every winter, “to increase local awareness of disc golf by raising funds for local and regional charities, with an emphasis on fighting food insecurity”.



On Saturday, the 23rd Annual Ice Bowl, hosted by Van Man Discs, was held in Huntington to help hungry families and individuals in need of help



Andy Harshbarger, owner of Van Man Discs and tournament organizer, said a record 116 people participated in the tournament this year, and 30-percent of the proceeds will be going to the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington. Some of the participants also dropped of canned food supplies.



Harshbarger said about $2,400 was raised for the food bank this year, and about 500 pounds of food was donated last year. He hopes to donate the same amount of food this year.



The tournament has seven divisions ranging from beginner to professional and competitors play 36 holes of disc golf individually on two different courses:Rotary Park and Indian Rock. One of the competitors this year was 85 year- old Donald Wilson who started the sport a few months ago thanks to some friends.



Wilson said he was excited to raise money to fight hunger, but also compete and possibly win some prize money.



“I like getting out and throwing that disc,walking up and down the hills. It’s better than sitting at home doing nothing,”said Wilson.

