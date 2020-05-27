Hurricane Baseball’s Austin Dearing reflects on winning Gatorade State Player of the Year honor

HURRICANE, WV – (WOWK) – – Hurricane’s Austin Dearing ripped the cover off the ball last season — hitting .427 with 3 homers and 33 RBI — he did not make a single error in the outfield — and now he is the State’s Gatorade player of the year

“It was an honor because I’ve dreamed of winning that award since I was younger and it was just an amazing feeling. I didn’t really think through high school about winning this award it was always like in the back of my mind you know something I could win.”

The Redskins slugger will now follow in his father’s footsteps and play for Marshall next season.

“I know he would like me to go to marshall, he did not try to push me one bit so it was mainly my choice but he had an influence on it.”

And the Outfielder is excited to join his new Herd teammates in Huntington

“It’s going to be a blast a lot of kids so I love being able to compete against other people. I think we will have a pretty good team so I am looking forward to the season.”

His high school coach says the Kelly Green are getting quite a ball-player.

“Marshall I think is a great fit for him, you know obviously academically he is a great student, but the proximity to home, great conference, obviously building a new stadium, I know he is a good enough player to help them right away whether he does or not that is hard to predict.”

So until he heads up the road to Huntington, expect Dearing to be on this field — where he helped the Redksins earn a 2018 AAA state championship.