HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The Grinch has been up to no good throughout Hurricane, but thanks to Mayor Scott Edwards and Police Chief Mike Mullins Christmas has been saved.

For the last three weeks, the Grinch has been wreaking havoc throughout the city.

According to the City of Hurricane’s Facebook page, Edwards and Mullins responded to a “breaking and entering” call on Saturday involving the Grinch, and at the Hurricane Christmas Parade the Grinch lead the mayor and police on a “pursuit” through the streets.

The Grinch escaped a few weeks ago, but that wasn’t the case this weekend. Edwards and Mullins were able to catch the Grinch before he stole Christmas.