CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #1 Hurricane took on #4 George Washington in the MSAC semifinals.

The Patriots got on the board first in the opening frame.

It was a defensive grind after that, with no runs coming until the sixth.

Patriots went into the seventh up 3-0, then Hurricane plated three in the final frame to send it into extras.

After ten innings, Hurricane walked it off with a double, winning it 4-3.

Highlights above!

The MSAC championship game will be played Thursday night at 7.