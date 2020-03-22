Hurricane Softball Seniors Practice at Home with Fields Closed

HURRICANE, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – With COVID19 here in the Mountain State, Coaches can’t be around their teams, and teams can not practice at all. So how can players still stay sharp during this uncertain time? Even with the virus spreading quickly. For the moment it’s not stopping Hurricane softball senior standouts Harlie Vannatter and Lindsey Phares.

No field, no problem, both players were out having a catch and hitting off a tee this afternoon in Phares’ backyard.

Both are three-time state champions, and both will play at division one programs next year. Van-natter is a pitcher who will play at bowling gree, Farris is a second baseman who will take the field for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Hurricane Softball was supposed to open its season yesterday, but spring sports have been put on hold, the WVSSAC will reevaluate the situation on April 10th.

Vannatter and Phares are in jeopardy of having their entire senior campaigns cut short due to Coronavirus concerns.

The pair of senior softball sensations have no plans to stop their daily practice routine. If the season does resume, the Redskins will be eying their sixth consecutive state title.