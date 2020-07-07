Husband admits shooting man found in bedroom with wife

MARION, IN (WANE) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting involving an Indiana married couple who had separated earlier that day.
Marion Police responded to a reported shooting at approximately 11:41 p.m. Thursday. Robert Beck, 34, had called 911 and told operators he had shot someone.
Officers arrived to find Beck in the front of the house, where he was placed in handcuffs. Inside the house, Brian Eccles, 51, was found with gunshot wounds in his left arm and left chest area.
Beck’s wife, Jodi Beck, 35, and her two children, ages 7 and 11, were found in the home at the time of the shooting.
Investigators discovered Robert Beck and Jodi Beck had separated earlier Thursday morning. When Robert Beck returned home, he discovered Jodi Beck and Eccles in the bedroom. An argument followed, during which Robert Beck allegedly shot Eccles with a .380 caliber handgun.
Eccles was airlifted to a local hospital, and Robert Beck was arrested for aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- University of Kentucky adds Marshall to 2020-2021 men’s basketball schedule
- WATCH LIVE: Richmond’s statue of J.E.B. Stuart being removed
- OSHP: Multiple fatalities from crashes over the Fourth of July weekend
- Cases of the virus continue to rise in the Mountain State
- FDA adds to list of hand sanitizers to avoid, making it 14 total
- US may ban TikTok and other Chinese social media, Pompeo says
- What you need to know about bubonic plague, the disease behind ‘Black Death’
- Harpers Ferry railroad bridge reopens for visitors to cross Potomac
- After Supreme Court ruling, what’s next for DACA?
- Charleston city council seeks museum home for confederate monument