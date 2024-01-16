CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cold weather can bring a lot of challenges to homes, such as bursting water pipes, broken furnaces and other complications. But, plumbers and technicians are active on the ground, working to fix appliance issues and keep residents safe from the freezing temperatures.

Jon Rogers, a customer of ‘Al Marino Plumbing, Heating & Cooling,’ spent the weekend at his Charleston home painting his house. It was then that he realized something was off with his furnace, and it wouldn’t shut off.

“Of course, these things always happen when it’s seven degrees outside, or it’s supposed to be seven tonight. So they don’t happen when you don’t need them,” Rogers said. “I’m not having the same problem that the folks on the West Side were having with no heat, and no gas and all that. My problem is minor in the grand scheme of things, I know, but that said, you worry about the expense and all that.”

Then, he called Mark Mason, an HVAC technician who also does plumbing and electrical work: a man of all trades.

“It’s different every day, and I like working puzzles,” Mason said.

Rogers is one of many customers that Mason visited on Tuesday alone. Mason spent the day also fixing a woman’s home that was 40 degrees inside because of a frozen gas meter, and he fixed a damaged water heater, among other projects.

“Right now, we’re still looking at replacing some units that have been on the schedule, and right now we still have some customers that have some gas meters that still have water in it, and it’s freezing, and they’re losing gas,” Mason said.

Mason said business is steady now, but the cold weather this week could create more maintenance issues on top of safety concerns.

“It’s life or death this type of year. You know when you’re talking about single digits, temperature at nighttime, this is life or death,” Rogers said. “These folks that get out there and work in 0 degree temperatures are life savers at times. They certainly keep problems from getting worse: busted pipes, the problem could exacerbate itself.”

Mason and Rogers both said it’s important that homeowners and renters regularly have their homes checked to prevent disasters during extreme weather advisories.