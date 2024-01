Nitro, WV (WOWK) – a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 closed one eastbound lane near the Nitro bridge.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, 4 vehicles are involved in the crash, including a tractor-trailer. No word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

One lane of I-64 East at Nitro is closed for cleanup. No word on when the lanes may reopen.