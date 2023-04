WAYNE COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – I-64 Westbound is now back open after being shut down this morning from a car crash.

Wayne County Dispatch tells 13 News there was a head-on wrong way crash near the 3-and-a-half-mile marker in Wayne County on I-64 Westbound.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. No word on injuries at this time.

Drivers were rerouted to the West Huntington exit.