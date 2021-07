UPDATE: A second crash has occurred in the traffic backup behind the original crash. Metro 911 dispatchers say the second crash involves nine vehicles.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – All lanes of I-64 westbound are shut down near Institute due to an crash. The wreck happened just before 6:15am Friday morning.

The crash is between the Dunbar and Institute exits with injuries. Multiple first responders are on scene at this time.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.