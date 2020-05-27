I-70 Westbound on track to reopen on time? District engineer gives ETA

How is it all working out after a couple-weeks pause from the pandemic?

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – As work opens back up, with many Wheelingites veering alternate routes, the I-70 Bridges Project may have crossed your mind. Construction continues on after a brief pause from the pandemic, so is the westbound lane still on track to reopen?

District 6 Engineer Tony Clark says come the end of the summer, we’ll be moving to the next phase. Which is on time and a sigh of relief for many drivers.

The big thing as far as time is getting Westbound reopened at the end of October, early November. Um, that time frame; that is still on track. Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer for WVDOH

The critical marker is the Westbound closure of the Fulton Bridge, where the district engineer says all the major abutments have been done. Clark says the pandemic slow-down couldn’t have hit at a better time when it comes to the weather.

Production is rather slow anyways coming out of winter, into spring. So, that helped us. Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer for WVDOH

In the past week, the Exit J ramp closed. This is the on-ramp from U.S. 250 heading into the I-70 Westbound tunnel. It will stay closed for the next 120 days; or an easier pill to swallow; four months.

And it’s not so much the ramp as it is the first bridge east of the tunnel. That ramp comes up on to that bridge, so they need to have that ramp closed for that bridge. Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer for WVDOH

Since it was built, the bridge hasn’t had this much attention. Because of this, the engineer says they’ve been managing more damage than expected, but the gleaming new structure is in the future.

On this phase, just about everything is getting ready for the new. Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer for WVDOH

Now the next big closure is coming up in June for setting the steel beams on the ODOT and back-channel bridges.

