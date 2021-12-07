UDPATE: Two wrecks have I-77 closed northbound in Kanawha County near Pocatalico/Sissonville exit

UPDATE 10:50 P.M. : A second wreck has taken place just before the initial wreck, this time at the 114 mile marker area on I-77 northbound. Our photographer on the scene says it appears a vehicle ran into the back of another vehicle which was stopped.

Second accident at mm 114 I-77 NB – separate from the initial single vehicle incident at mm 115 – WOWK STAFF PHOTO

As of 10:45 p.m. metro 911 is reporting that due to the wreck at mile marker 115 where a person was ejected from a vehicle, the road will be closed for “an extended amount of time.”

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Interstate 77 is shut down at mile marker 115 not far from the Pocatalico/Sissonville exit due to a one vehicle accident.

Image courtesy wv511.org

Metro 911 in Kanawha County tells 13 News that one person was ejected from the single vehicle involved in the accident. No word on condition of the patient.

Image courtesy wv511.org

Vehicles cannot go past the Pocatalico/Sissonville exit and many are taking that exit (114) instead to get around the incident and taking an alternate route.

No word on how long the road will be closed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.