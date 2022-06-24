Kanawha County, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer rollover has closed all northbound lanes of I-77 just north of the I-77/1-79 split north of Charleston.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Friday morning and involved a tractor-trailer. Metro 911 dispatch says it was not hauling hazardous material, but there was fluid leakage on the interstate. Cleanup is expected to take several hours. Traffic is being diverted to I-79 at the interstate split north of Charleston.

No injuries have been reported.