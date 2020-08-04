I-77 North in Fayette County closed due to truck fire

MOSSY, WV (WVNS) — A truck is on fire on the West Virginia Turnpike. Crews are on the scene.

Have a report of a wreck on the WV Turnpike from a viewer with backups between mile markers 62 – 57… working on more details but you can see the backups here north of Mossy… working on more details. Just a heads up on the delay. pic.twitter.com/AR8Rcc6R3F — SpencerAdkins (@SpencerWeather) August 4, 2020

The left northbound lane of I-77 is currently closed, according to dispatch. The fire is at mile marker 62 near Mossy.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area. If you are headed this direction you are advised to expect delays or find and an alternate route to your destination.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories