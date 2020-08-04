I-77 North in Fayette County closed due to truck fire

News

by: Brittany Ward

Posted: / Updated:

MOSSY, WV (WVNS) A truck is on fire on the West Virginia Turnpike. Crews are on the scene.

The left northbound lane of I-77 is currently closed, according to dispatch. The fire is at mile marker 62 near Mossy.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area. If you are headed this direction you are advised to expect delays or find and an alternate route to your destination.

