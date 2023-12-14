HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – They’re not on the picket line just yet but SEIU representatives are once again negotiating a new contract for workers at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

With their current contract set to expire on January 15th, nurses and nurse practitioners want to make sure jobs are filled locally and that everyone receives the best care, including themselves.

Safe staffing in the hospital and recruiting and retaining nursing staff are currently up for discussion, but officials say one of the biggest changes on the negotiation table is health insurance.

“They’ve proposed increases that are almost unaffordable to some of these nurses,” SEIU District 1199 Representative Brad Simpkins says Thursday following negotiations.

Nurses like Holly Bragg say if they agree to the current terms, it will make receiving healthcare difficult.

“As a nurse who works in the hospital, I am exposed to everything. Telling me that I may lose my healthcare after 30 days because I’ve been out sick is very scary,” Bragg says.

Union workers are also claiming that Cabell-Huntington Hospital is spending millions of dollars each year on travel nurses rather than investing in local nurses.

In response, hospital officials say “Like many other hospitals across the nation, Cabell-Huntington Hospital has experienced staffing challenges… CHH will continue to bargain in good faith with the SEIU to achieve a fair contract.”

SEIU representatives say this is more than workers not wanting positions to be filled by travel nurses.

“They’re not really invested in our patients. They really just come in here, get their paycheck, go home, and spend it there,” Bragg says referring to travel nurses.

Right now, they’re still in negotiation and the union says they are not considering a strike yet.

Both parties will go back to the table on Friday. If they can’t reach an agreement then, they will have four more sessions.

This isn’t the first time negotiations between the hospitals and the SEIU have made headlines.

In 2021, 13 News reported other union workers decided to strike when contract negotiations were at a standstill.

When that 28-day-long strike ended, union workers received an annual 2% pay increase across the board, another 2% onto the wage scale, increases in the shift differential, and a promise that holiday pay would not be cut.