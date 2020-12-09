‘I wasn’t drunk’: Alleged voter fraud ‘witness’ Melissa Carone responds after going viral

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Melissa Carone, the voting systems IT contractor who served as a “witness” during a Michigan state House hearing last week, has responded after video of her testimony went viral over the weekend — even making it onto Saturday Night Live.

Carone’s testimony, given alongside Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received wide attention on social media due to what some said were drunken mannerisms and nonsensical and confrontational claims.

Carone’s still unproven assertations were previously dismissed by a Wayne County court for being “simply not credible.” Nevertheless, Carone repeated the claims at the hearing, with fervent, and some say, comical emphasis.

On Tuesday, she gave an interview to “Inside Edition” — her first since gaining national attention.

“I wasn’t drunk,” Carone said. “I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk.”

Carone told “Inside Edition” that she loved Cecily Strong’s “SNL” portrayal of her, saying, “I loved it. I loved it. I think she did a great job. I think it was very funny. She looked just like me.”

There have still been no proven claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election and on Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Republicans’ bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden.