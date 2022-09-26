(WOWK) — Hurricane Ian is set to slam the west coast of Florida with high winds, torrential rains and possibly dangerous storm surge through the middle of the week. By the weekend, bands of showers are expected in the WOWK-TV viewing area from the remnants of the same storm.

Models currently bring rainfall into the area as early as Saturday morning. See the slideshow below for a general idea of timing and placement based on early weather models.

The wind is expected to be high over the southern and eastern tops of the hills and mountains. See slideshow below for a general idea of the kind of wind we can see based on early weather models.

It should be noted that these are just models and things can and will likely change over time but the overall notion of bands of rain along with some stronger winds over the hilltops in the region are the prevailing messages.

Current rainfall projections have the highest amounts of rain in the southern counties of the WOWK-TV area. Below is a look at the anticipated rainfall amounts for a 7 day period Monday through Monday.

As of Monday night there are no official warnings or statements out pertaining to wind or rain but there is a possibility that there will be as the week unfolds.