If that guitar could talk: Country music legend making history in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Few stars have made it big from the Ohio Valley, but one country singer that is known throughout the land is being honored by the Marshall County Historical Society Thursday, July 9th.

Slim Lehart says highlights of his life include getting a star down on the sidewalk, being the country entertainer at the Capitol Music Hall for over 30 years, and once the theatre was all paid off, even having the pleasure of burning up the mortgage papers.

But maybe one of his most prized accomplishments was loving his wife, Barbra, who passed away last year after 40 years of marriage.

Serenading from love songs, to the strum of familiarity, in Slim’s case, making history starts with his guitar.

At 85-years-old, he’s seen a lot; lived a lot; traveling all over the North East playing music.

Of course, the classic Wheeling Cat is his favorite; opening up with that song at Jamboree more times than any other entertainer in history. And telling history, means starting with that old, old guitar; once even strummed by Jimmy Cash himself.

My guitar was sitting there, and she said, ‘How long have you had it?’ And I said going on 60 years.

And I said, ‘If that old guitar could talk, I’d have to burn it.’

I don’t know what I’m going to talk about a whole lot but I’m going to give some things people don’t know about me. It’s an honor alright, but at the same time I’m kinda devastated to think I’m history. Slim Lehart, Country Music Star, Marshall County Historical Society figure

The historical event was pushed back because of the pandemic.

It will be held at the Farmhouse on Route 2 in Glendale, where the public will sit out in the lawn and listen to the star’s good-humored tale.

He doesn’t have a script yet, but you can expect some of his classics to be sung on the big day.