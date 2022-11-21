(WOWK) – Temperatures are starting to warm up as we move into Thanksgiving week in the tristate area, but the drier conditions will bring up some weather concerns for today. The clear skies and warmer temperatures will feel much more comfortable outside, but breezier winds will still pose some risk for wildfires today. The national weather service has stated that the Mountain State will see enhanced fire risk today.

The West Virginia Forestry Division has most of the Mountain State under moderate fire danger today due to the stronger winds, and dry conditions. These dry conditions will last through the start of the work week for West Virginia, southeastern Ohio and eastern Kentucky.

Humidity for the WOWK Viewing area as of 1:30pm

Most of our region is experiencing dry air above us. While the drier air will keep our skies nice and clear, it does pose some danger as it will be easier for fuels to burn today. We will keep the dry conditions up until Thanksgiving.

Wind Speeds for the WOWK Viewing area 1:30pm

While today is not the gustiest day we ever seen winds are still stronger than normal for today. Most of the area will see sustain winds climb up to the teens, and there will be potential wind gusts around 25mph this afternoon in some locations. The stronger winds when coupled with the drier air will cause fires to spread easier today.

