GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people are dead after a two-car crash in Gallia County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident on State Route 588 in Raccoon Township just after 1 p.m. OSHP says 44-year-old Brandi Wilbur of Jackson was driving southeast when crossed the center line, striking another vehicle.

Wilbur and an infant passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to Holzer ER in Gallipolis for serious injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.