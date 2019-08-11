Inmate escapes from Gallia County Jail

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)- An inmate is on the loose after escaping the Gallia County Jail on Sunday.

Accoridng to Sheriff Matt Champlin, at around 5:30 p.m. three inmates used force to overcome corrections staff and fled from the Gallia County Jail, that is located in the basement of the Gallia County Courthouse. Two of them were taken into custody but one man remains at large.

That inmate is identified as Richard Clements Jr., 41. Clements is described at 6’2 tall and 215 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt and orange jail issued pants.

Police believe this escape was premeditated but are continuing to investigate and search for Clements. If anyone has any information on Clements whereabouts you are asked to contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221.