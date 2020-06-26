Inmate found dead in Lawrence County Jail

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — An inmate was found dead in the Lawrence County Jail.

At 6:20 a.m., June 26, 2020, John Cochran was found to be unresponsive by corrections staff. Staff immediately tried CPR and medical aid on Cochran.

Cochran was taken to a local hospital by medical officials where he was pronounced dead.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office was contacted and will be sending Cochran’s body to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. His cause of death has not been determined at this time.

Cochran was booked into the jail on May 30, 2020. An investigation is ongoing.

